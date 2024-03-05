Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers Lewis Mortimer, Amy Fayers, Les Fayers, and Richard Martin attended the service in London alongside other RNLI volunteers from across the UK and Ireland on Monday, March 4.

Richard said: “This was a truly remarkable day for me to represent Newbiggin Lifeboat Station at such a prestigious gathering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As a lifeboat volunteer who has given 50 years of service to the RNLI, this anniversary shines a light on all the valuable operations that the lifeboat service carries out and the continuance of the volunteering ethos set out by the RNLI founders 200 years ago.”

From left, Lewis Mortimer, Amy Fayers, Les Fayers and Richard Martin at the Westminster Abbey service. (Photo by RNLI/Richard Martin)

Newbiggin RNLI Lifeboat Station was officially established in 1851 following a fishing disaster near the town. Its crews have launched the lifeboats 822 times and saved 485 lives since then.