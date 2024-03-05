Newbiggin RNLI volunteers attend Westminster Abbey service to mark charity's 200th anniversary

Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) volunteers from Newbiggin represented their station at a special Westminster Abbey service marking 200 years of the charity.
By Craig Buchan
Published 5th Mar 2024, 15:59 GMT
Volunteers Lewis Mortimer, Amy Fayers, Les Fayers, and Richard Martin attended the service in London alongside other RNLI volunteers from across the UK and Ireland on Monday, March 4.

Richard said: “This was a truly remarkable day for me to represent Newbiggin Lifeboat Station at such a prestigious gathering.

“As a lifeboat volunteer who has given 50 years of service to the RNLI, this anniversary shines a light on all the valuable operations that the lifeboat service carries out and the continuance of the volunteering ethos set out by the RNLI founders 200 years ago.”

From left, Lewis Mortimer, Amy Fayers, Les Fayers and Richard Martin at the Westminster Abbey service. (Photo by RNLI/Richard Martin)From left, Lewis Mortimer, Amy Fayers, Les Fayers and Richard Martin at the Westminster Abbey service. (Photo by RNLI/Richard Martin)
Newbiggin RNLI Lifeboat Station was officially established in 1851 following a fishing disaster near the town. Its crews have launched the lifeboats 822 times and saved 485 lives since then.

The RNLI has been reliant on volunteers and donations throughout its history.