An RNLI beach safety project to remediate pollution at Lyne Sands has been hailed a success thank to the efforts of a large volunteer team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lyne Sands is a popular part of the Northumberland Coast Path but significant deposits of beach debris have created hazards for people and their pets.

Northumberland County Council's £5m scheme focused on cleaning further north of the beach but was extended to complete a full clean and safety improvements on the southern flank of the bay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The volunteer driven project removed over 300 bags of rubbish and 3.85 tonnes of debris from Lyne Sands, including wagon tyres, conveyor belting, plastic pipes and sheeting, carpets and abandoned fishing ropes and pots.

Tonnes of waste was removed from Lyne Sands. Picture: RNLI/Richard Martin.

Over 50 and other parties volunteers gathered to take part in a major clean up, including RNLI volunteers and staff, Northumberland County Council, BAM UK, Lynemouth Power, Northumbrian Water, Ashington Litter Pickers, Crows Nest Group, Lynemouth Community group, Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority, Creswell Pele Tower group, Newbiggin residents, Newbiggin Golf Club and the Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland office.

Organiser Richard Martin from Newbiggin RNLI thanked everyone for making a big environmental improvement: “In the 200th year of the RNLI, at a time of importance for protecting our environment, this day was about bringing sustainability to the foreshore, as well as helping nature thrive, particularly for the ongoing space for shorebirds provisions.”

David Green from Northumberland County Council said: “We are proud to support the RNLI and the incredible volunteers who dedicated their time to this essential clean-up effort along the Lyne Sands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to protect and restore our coastline, extending the impact of the Lynemouth Waste Management Scheme. The collaboration with BAM and local partners has created a safer, cleaner space for the community, beachgoers, and wildlife alike.”

Jonny Purvis from BAM UK added: “The event was a tremendous success, further showcasing how a collaborative approach between organisations can deliver such great benefits.

"Not only does this work help protect and enhance the marine environment in the surrounding areas, but it also makes the beach safer and more inviting for both locals and tourists to enjoy.”

A second RNLI clean-up event will take place at Lyne Sands in spring 2025 to improve water safety and safety along the shore.