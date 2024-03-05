Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Soon-to-be centenarian George Benning lives in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, where he was born and has stayed his whole life.

Family of the former Navy seaman, miner, and bricklayer are planning a party for him in the town to celebrate the milestone.

His granddaughter, Sarah Knowles, said: “It is a massive achievement. In my head when you are 100 you live in a nursing home somewhere and you are looked after. He lives completely independently, still in the house he was born in.”

Newbiggin's George Benning will soon turn 100. (Photo by Sarah Knowles)

George has lived on his own since his wife Anne passed away 30 years ago. The couple met at a dance in Ashington and were married for more than 40 years.

The couple had two children, Susan, who lives in Australia after moving there 50 years ago, and Louise, who passed away two years ago.

George now has two grandchildren and two great granddaughters living in England, as well two granddaughters and three great grandchildren in Australia.

Sarah said: “You would be hard pressed in Newbiggin for somebody not to know him and him not to know anybody.

A recent picture of George, and one from his youth. (Photo by Sarah Knowles)

“He lives in a house that looks onto the [Land Couple] statues. He sits on his seat outside his house in the summer and the world and their granny come and stop and sit there and talk to him.”

George served in the Navy during the Second World War and collected three medals, the 1939-1945 Star, the Atlantic Star, and the War Medal.

He continued his love of the sea by taking up fishing as a hobby, and had a fishing boat well into his eighties.

Sarah said: “His great passion was fishing. He had a fishing boat that he used to go off with regularly.”

According to Sarah, George is also very proud of his construction career. She said: “He used to work independently, but also worked for big building companies.