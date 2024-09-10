Newbiggin man who died after Great North Run named as Sam Weallans
A man who died at the Great North Run has been named as Sam Weallans from Newbiggin.
The 29-year-old fell ill during Sunday’s half marathon from Newcastle to South Shields.
He had been running and fundraising on behalf of mental health charity, Mind, in memory of his sister, Carly, and a close family friend.
A spokesperson for the Great Run Company said: “All at the Great Run Company are deeply saddened by Sam’s passing.
"We are continuing to support Sam’s close family this incredibly difficult time, and our thoughts and sympathies are with all those who loved and knew him.”
Sam’s online fundraiser had reached £11,400 by Tuesday afternoon.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.