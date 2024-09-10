Newbiggin man who died after Great North Run named as Sam Weallans

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 10th Sep 2024, 16:50 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man who died at the Great North Run has been named as Sam Weallans from Newbiggin.

The 29-year-old fell ill during Sunday’s half marathon from Newcastle to South Shields.

He had been running and fundraising on behalf of mental health charity, Mind, in memory of his sister, Carly, and a close family friend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Great Run Company said: “All at the Great Run Company are deeply saddened by Sam’s passing.

Sam Weallans. Picture: Great North RunSam Weallans. Picture: Great North Run
Sam Weallans. Picture: Great North Run

"We are continuing to support Sam’s close family this incredibly difficult time, and our thoughts and sympathies are with all those who loved and knew him.”

Sam’s online fundraiser had reached £11,400 by Tuesday afternoon.

Related topics:MindSouth ShieldsNewcastle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice