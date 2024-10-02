Newbiggin event held in honour of Sam Wealleans who died doing the Great North Run
The 29-year-old died in hospital after falling ill near the end of the Great North Run from Newcastle to South Shields.
In his honour, people gathered at Church Point on Sunday to complete 2.1 miles, the distance Sam had left and raised more money for his chosen mental health charity, Mind.
Helen Armstrong, one of the organisers , said: “It was an honour to be part of the Run For Sam and see not only the community coming together but people coming from all over to take part. A true representation of how much Sam meant to everyone.”
Sam had been running and fundraising in memory of his sister, Carly, and a close family friend, for Mind. He had only set himself a target of £350 but his online fundraiser has now raised over £31,000.
Cllr Fiona Rowley, mayor of Newbiggin, said: "On behalf of Newbiggin Town Council, I would like to express gratitude to everyone who participated in the #RunForSam event.
"It was truly inspiring to see approximately 800-1000 community members come together to run or walk the 2.1 miles in honour of Sam. Our community has once again shown its wonderful, caring, and supportive spirit.
"A special thank you goes out to the dedicated organisers of the event, the generous businesses and individuals that provided their support, the many volunteers who helped ensure everything ran smoothly on the day.
"The sight of our fabulous historic promenade filled with people paying tribute to Sam and his family was a poignant reminder of the strength and unity within our community.”
