Newbiggin Coastguard Rescue Team now has a new home after relocating to a specially fitted out unit in North Seaton.

The team’s previous facilities in Newbiggin were becoming increasingly cramped for the needs of modern day search and rescue operations and it was deemed an upgrade was necessary.

Jonathan Lamberth, station officer at Newbiggin Coastguard Rescue Team, said: “We are truly grateful for the support of our neighbours old and new. We are also thankful for the support of Newbiggin Sailing Club, who previously provided the team with office facilities.

“Thank you to everyone who has made this move possible and again our thanks go to the local community for supporting the team.

Station manager Jonathan Lamberth at Newbiggin Coastguard Rescue Team's new unit. (Photo by Newbiggin CRT)

“We have now got modern facilities and our new home has already been used for training and incident working. We are already reaping the benefits of being in a unit that suits our needs.”