Newbiggin Brass Band bidding for national glory

Newbiggin Brass Band celebrate their regional win.

Jayess Newbiggin Brass Band won the North of England Regional Championship at the Gala Theatre in Durham, the third year in the past six the band have won the title.

They will now travel to Cheltenham in September to represent the North East in the National finals and aim to bring the title back to Northumberland.

A band spokesperson said: "Like many bands we struggled during lockdown as we couldn’t get together to rehearse or play concerts.

"When we returned several players had moved away or retired. At one point we weren’t sure if the band would continue.

"However, we rallied round, and with the return of some former players, and some of our young players we managed to get a band together.

"Naturally, we were overwhelmed to go on and win the title again!’

The band also won the Championship in 2016 and 2017, and the last time any band successfully defended the section four title was in 1986 and 1987, which was also Newbiggin.

The band went on to finish fourth in the National Finals in 2017, and are aiming for a strong podium finish this year.

The spokesperson said: “We’re in a higher section this year, and the competition from areas such as Yorkshire and the North West will be as tough as ever.

"But we definitely believe we can win it. We’ll work hard and give it our best.”

The band spokesperson added: “Brass banding is such an important part of our local heritage, and we are working hard to keep this alive.

"Newbiggin needs a band, and the people in the community are so supportive. Without them we wouldn’t be here.

"We have a fantastic team spirit, some top class musicians, but most of all we enjoy playing together.

"That is always the main thing, but it’s great to win and have the commitment rewarded.

"And this is just the beginning, we aim to continue to be the most successful band in Northumberland.”

For more on the band visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/JayessNewbigginBB