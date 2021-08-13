New youth fund to be launched by Northumbria PCC

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness.

With £18,000 available and up to £500 per project, they can bid for activities that matter to them with the aim of preventing crime by reducing serious violence and vulnerability in their area.

The PCC’s Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) is working with the North East Youth Alliance to help ensure that young people across the region are aware of this opportunity, as well as establishing a youth panel to review applications and provide their recommendations throughout the process.

Ms McGuinness said: “We want young people to tell us what they want in their area and through the work of my VRU, we can provide the opportunity to bring their projects to life with the Local Youth Fund.

“It is vitally important that we engage our region’s young people now to prevent them from heading down the wrong path and to ensure they have the right support and opportunities to make positive decisions for the future.”

The fund – which opens on Monday – welcomes applications from young people across the North East, supported by a registered youth organisation.

Those who would like to take part in the process can download the application form online from here

Applications must be submitted by Friday, September 10. Successful applicants will be contacted.