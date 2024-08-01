New youth bus launched in Cramlington to help tackle anti-social behaviour
and live on Freeview channel 276
The ‘Bus 4 us’ van will be another opportunity for the council to work in partnership with Cramlington Voluntary Youth Project (CVYP).
Town Mayor Helen Morris said: “We already have a great working relationship with CVYP through their work with the youth clubs we fund and we know they have connections with local youngsters.
“Anti-social behaviour has previously been highlighted as an issue and this mobile outreach bus is a key resource to tackling the problem.
"Having qualified youth workers engage with young people in hotspot areas, providing food, games and education will be a huge benefit to the whole community.”
The bus can be driven to areas where young people gather and design elements for the van have been created by the very youngsters that will use it.
Cramlington Town Council’s community and youth coordinator, Joe Eltringham, said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to kit the van out with some state-of-the-art equipment such as games consoles, music equipment and more. Thanks to Northumbria Police for supplying a Play Station and TV Screens.
"The bus will encourage its ‘passengers’ to take up activities, use the internet, obtain help with schoolwork and receive advice from qualified youth workers.”
"One of the first projects will be the youngsters working with CVYP to come up with more art work for the exterior of the van."
The bus will run in addition to town council funded services such as the existing three youth clubs and free activities in school holidays.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.