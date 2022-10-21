Henderson Court, which is adjacent to Tweedmouth Parish Church, is a 10-bedroom residential unit commissioned by Northumberland Council Council.

It will provide support and a long-term home for those with learning difficulties.

YMCA has developed the scheme in partnership with Safe as Houses and with investment from Triple Point. Care and support for the residents will be provided by a specialist company called Community Integrated Care.

The Bishop of Berwick and others at the official opening of Henderson Court, which is adjacent to Tweedmouth Parish Church.

The official opening involved representatives from all partners, as well as some residents. These included Rev Rachel Hudson, Vicar of Scremerston, Spittal and Tweedmouth, local parishioners and a number of very supportive members of the local community.

Dean Titterton, CEO of YMCA North Tyneside, said: “This new residence goes to prove that working together in partnership with like-minded organisations can make help to deliver life-changing opportunities for people in our communities.

“Our thanks go out to Safe as Houses, Triple Point, Northumberland County Council and neighbours of the scheme for helping us bring this project to life.

“Seeing the joy on residents’ faces makes every ounce of hard work worthwhile.”

YMCA North Tyneside is working to increase the number of high-quality homes it can provide within local communities in the North East for those that need them.