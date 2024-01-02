Over 100 people gathered on the cold but bright Bamburgh beach as Northumberland Dog Rescue's annual New Year's Day dip took place.

Lee Fraser, Northumberland Dog Rescue charity trustee, said: "The air temp was apparently colder than the sea temperature but it didn't feel that way as we started wading out into the North Sea!

"We were joined by several members of the public who had obviously done this sort of thing before and that helped embolden us, however once a wave had broken over the top of my dog he decided enough was enough, and we quickly headed back to the relative warmth of the beach and a warming coffee provided by the volunteers.

"We are delighted with the turnout and the very generous donations people made in person on the beach and via our JustGiving page.

“The total raised so far exceeds £2,000 and we are humbled and extremely grateful for everyone's generosity. This was the second year we've organised this event and it is now destined to be part of the Bamburgh area’s annual events after this year's success."

1 . New Year's Day Dip The group gathered for a pre dip group photo. Photo: Jan D Puffin Photo Sales

3 . New Year's Day Dip They braved the cold and raised over £2000. Photo: Rob Honey Photo Sales