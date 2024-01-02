News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

New Year's Day dip for Northumberland Dog Rescue a huge success at Bamburgh beach

Over 100 people gathered on the cold but bright Bamburgh beach as Northumberland Dog Rescue's annual New Year's Day dip took place.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 14:48 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 15:32 GMT

Lee Fraser, Northumberland Dog Rescue charity trustee, said: "The air temp was apparently colder than the sea temperature but it didn't feel that way as we started wading out into the North Sea!

"We were joined by several members of the public who had obviously done this sort of thing before and that helped embolden us, however once a wave had broken over the top of my dog he decided enough was enough, and we quickly headed back to the relative warmth of the beach and a warming coffee provided by the volunteers.

"We are delighted with the turnout and the very generous donations people made in person on the beach and via our JustGiving page.

“The total raised so far exceeds £2,000 and we are humbled and extremely grateful for everyone's generosity. This was the second year we've organised this event and it is now destined to be part of the Bamburgh area’s annual events after this year's success."

The group gathered for a pre dip group photo.

1. New Year's Day Dip

The group gathered for a pre dip group photo. Photo: Jan D Puffin

Photo Sales
Over 100 people attended.

2. New Year's Day Dip

Over 100 people attended. Photo: Chris

Photo Sales
They braved the cold and raised over £2000.

3. New Year's Day Dip

They braved the cold and raised over £2000. Photo: Rob Honey

Photo Sales
Two-legged and four-legged visitors participated in the charity's second organised dip and raised over £600 on the day at the beach.

4. New Year's Day Dip

Two-legged and four-legged visitors participated in the charity's second organised dip and raised over £600 on the day at the beach. Photo: Chris

Photo Sales
Related topics:BamburghNorth Sea