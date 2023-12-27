A New Year’s Day’s dip is taking place in Bamburgh to raise funds for Northumberland Dog Rescue.

Last year’s event was organised after the charity was named Bamburgh Castle’s charity of the year and more than £1,000 was raised.

The funds were much needed after the end of the COVID lockdowns when a sudden influx in unwanted dogs left rescue centres in great need of more time and money to rehabilitate and rehome them.

Now, the goal is to raise even more.

The 2023 New Year dip raised over £1,000.

Lee Fraser, charity trustee, said: "We are extremely grateful to Bamburgh Castle for again choosing us as their Charity of the Year in 2024, so it seemed only right that we brave the North Sea again on New Year's Day to celebrate the start of another year and to raise some more, and still much needed funds, for our never ending role of rescuing and rehoming homeless dogs in Northumberland.

“We don't receive any government funding and are totally reliant on the generosity of everyone in the NDR family, from volunteers, to individual donors, to local company sponsors, right through to companies like Pets at Home who provide us with some much needed pallets of food through their Pets at Home Foundation."

Dippers and donors are welcome to join the charity for this year’s New Year's Day Dip, which will be held at 11am on Bamburgh beach, by The Wyndings Car Park access point.