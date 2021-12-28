New Year's Day dip at Alnmouth beach cancelled

The New Year's Day dip at Alnmouth has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

The decision has been made due to the on-going Covid pandemic and the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The costs of insuring for third party liability are understood to have been another factor.

However, it is believed a handful of hardy swimmers are planning an ‘unofficial’ dip.

“Anyone who wants to turn up at 12pm on New Year’s Day and swim in the North Sea can go ahead but there isn’t anything being formally organised,” said Cllr Shaun Whyte at a meeting of Alnmouth Parish Council.

Cllr Simon Walord added: “There’s the insurance issue but there’s also a health and safety duty which makes it difficult.”

More than 200 people took part the last time it was held in 2020 – a record number – with many wearing fancy dress and raising money for charity.

