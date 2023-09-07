Watch more videos on Shots!

The 16-year-old footpath was rough, uneven, overgrown and in need of replacing. The new path, once walked on and weathered, will set like concrete, making it easier for families and wheelchair users to access the woodland area.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for environment said: “It’s great to see this work being done to improve access to our woodland areas.

“Getting out in nature is so beneficial for our mental wellbeing and I’d like to say a big thank you to the Belford Woodland Volunteers for all their hard work which will have a positive impact on our local community.”

The finished path.

Weeds, grass, old stone and soil were removed by the volunteer group, and a weed mat, bought by Belford Community Group, was laid.

The stone and dust were purchased using funding from the council’s countryside budget and were laid by N.B. Clark Builders, which provided machinery and manpower free of charge.

Volunteer coordinator Brian Rogers, who arranged the project, said: “The finished path is excellent. This work could not have been done without the teamwork and goodwill of the Belford Woodland Group Volunteers, Belford Community Group, Frances Povey, the green spaces officer, and particularly N.B. Clark Builders.”