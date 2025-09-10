Low-cost airline Norwegian is offering direct flights from Newcastle International Airport to Copenhagen for the first time this winter.

The new route launched in May and due to strong customer demand, it will continue into the winter season with flights operating from October to January.

With fares starting from just £48.60 one-way and convenient weekend departure times, the service provides passengers with an ideal opportunity to explore the award-winning city over the festive period.

Copenhagen is one of Europe’s most vibrant and scenic cities thanks to its picturesque canals, charming cobblestone streets and rich history.

Newcastle International Airport.

Chris Ion, head of aviation development at Newcastle International Airport, said: “We have seen a fantastic response to Norwegian’s new flights from Newcastle to Copenhagen, which has been one of our most popular city-break destinations this year.

“We are delighted Norwegian has strengthened its commitment to Newcastle by extending its flights to Copenhagen into the winter season.

“It is a clear sign of how popular the new service has been with our passengers and the strong demand for exciting city break destinations from our region.

“This extended schedule gives passengers even more choice to visit Denmark and we look forward to welcoming more Danish visitors to North East England.”

Meanwhile, the easyJet airline has announced that it will be opening its new three-aircraft Newcastle base early, meaning even more flights will now be available from Newcastle from March 22, 2026.

The new three-aircraft base has enabled the airline to further expand its Newcastle network with 11 new routes. This means that in addition to eight key domestic and international services the airline already operates from Newcastle, easyJet now offers flights on 19 routes across the UK, Europe and North Africa.

new services are set to take off from next summer from Newcastle to Antalya and Dalaman in Turkey, Greek islands Rhodes and Corfu, Algarve gateway Faro in Portugal as well as Malta, Prague, the Spanish city of Reus and an exclusive route connecting Newcastle to Nice in France.

In addition, direct connections to North Africa are also set to operate from Newcastle – with services to the popular Egyptian resort of Sharm-El-Sheikh and Enfidha in Tunisia.