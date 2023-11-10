Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The honeybee and hedgehog near the Rose Garden are based on winning designs by pupils at Tweedmouth and Berwick Middle Schools.

The reclaimed wood sculptures were commissioned by Friends of Castle Parks and crafted at Tyne Housing’s wood workshop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackie Kaines Lang, chair of the Friends, said: “The quality of the entries was superb and it was hard to make the final choice.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jackie Kaines Lang, Mark Fox, Kate Dixon and David Gross.

"However, Louisa Niles’ hedgehog and Poppy Wakeman’s honeybee met the brief to include consideration to sitting and climbing and were spot on for the location near the Rose Garden.

"We look forward to having an official celebration of the new sculptures in spring 2024 and very much hope that representatives of both schools as well as Poppy and Louisa and their families will join us.”

Northumberland County Council parks officer Kate Dixon said: “Even as we were installing the sculptures, people stopped to chat about them and expressed how lovely it was to have them in Flagstaff Park. In fact, some children even hugged the hedgehog!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wood sculptor David Gross and colleague Mark Fox from Tyne Housing’s Progression team created the sculptures in the not-for-profit wood workshop based in Byker, Newcastle.

Tyne Housing’s Mark Fox and David Gross, back, with and volunteer Joe Lang and parks officer Kate Dixon.

David said: “When Friends of Castle Parks came to us with the brilliant designs from the students, we jumped at the chance to get involved. Mark and I, alongside around a dozen of our regular workshop attendees, got to work on crafting the honeybee and hedgehog and we’re delighted to see them installed in their new homes.”

David also made the sculptures in Coronation Park (Tommy the Miller’s), Bari the Bear at the entrance of the station and the seal seat on New Road along the river.

Jackie added: ‘The sculptures meet the Friends’ remit on a number of levels. The project enabled us to engage with local young people and schools, they enhance the parks, and they attract locals and visitors into the parks. We are very grateful for the support and efforts that both middle schools put in. We hope they will be very proud of what they have achieved.