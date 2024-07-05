New well-being initiative powered by lululemon launched at The Tempus hotel in Northumberland
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Tempus at Charlton Hall, near Alnwick, is hosting a Rural Recharge Retreat, powered by yoga and activewear brand, lululemon from September 20-22.
Guests are invited to relax, unwind and recharge as they take part in a number of outdoor activities on the 700-acre estate including spinning and pilates, as well as fresh, nutritious food created by The Tempus.
The women-only retreat will be led by Hesus Kidd and Ami Lowes, owners of acclaimed fitness centre The Real Collective.
Alongside Josie Baxter, they will guide guests through a number of fitness based activities including a spinning x HIIT class, guided run around the grounds, paddle boarding on the lake as well as a guided meditation session to tap into a slower, more holistic practice during the stay.
Yoga and pilates classes will be powered by the lululemon team, with a representative of the brand hosting the classes to support improving strength, coordination and mobility.
Alongside smoothies and fresh juices, healthy alternatives for breakfast, lunch and dinner will be created by head chef Alistair Weightman.
The Rural Retreat is priced at £647 for two in a King Room or £747 for single occupancy. This includes a two night stay in one of the hotel’s King Rooms, as well as a lululemon T-Shirt branded with The Tempus logo.
In addition, there will be spot prizes and giveaways given to attendees, including £100 gift vouchers to be redeemed at lululemon.
For more information or to book, please visit https://thetempus.co.uk/ or call 01665 579173.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.