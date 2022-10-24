It will be open every Wednesday from November 2 as part of a free initiative called Warm & Welcome.

Caroline Friend, co-minister, said: “We are responding to a real need in our community this winter.

"We will be providing a warm, safe space for people to meet and chat, get some hot soup, cake and hot drinks without the worry of having to pay.

Alnwick Baptist Church.

"We will provide activities such as jigsaws, newspapers, baby toys plus a WiFi hot-spot, Everyone is welcome.”

It will be open every Wednesday from 11am to 4pm at Alnwick Baptist Church, Lisburn Street.

Children are very welcome, accompanied by an adult.