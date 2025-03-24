Seahouses RNLI is looking for new fundraising volunteers to join its lifesaving crew.

The charity is also keen to boost its visits team.

Hugh Fell, lifeboat management group chair said: “Thousands of community fundraising volunteers organise a wide range of activities and events each year.

"Some of our fundraisers have been volunteering for many years while some just join us for a few months in the year depending on what their commitments allow.

Seahouses lifeboat volunteers.

‘We now really need to bolster that support and grow our volunteer fundraising crew.”

Colin Banks, volunteer visits officer, added: “I help with fundraising activities and events; I love that we make a difference and can see how our fundraising helps – not only in Seahouses but the wider communities.

"Volunteering is great – you’re working in a team, having fun and meeting all sorts of people.”

To view the available roles, visit: https://rnli.org/support-us/volunteer (and type ‘Seahouses’ in the search box) or email: [email protected]