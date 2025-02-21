New town map for Morpeth created by local artist Sarah Farooqi

By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st Feb 2025, 13:39 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 18:46 BST

Morpeth Town Council has announced the release of its new, hand-drawn town map that was created by local artist Sarah Farooqi.

This vibrant and detailed map highlights the beauty and character of the town, while showcasing the town centre’s iconic landmarks.

Sarah is best-known for her eye-catching colourful illustrated maps. This map features a mix of illustrations and careful topographical details – offering a fresh perspective on familiar streets, green spaces and historic buildings.

The first map was unveiled by Morpeth Mayor Cllr Betty Bawn at the Market Place on February 20. The remainder of the Town Map Noticeboards will be updated over the coming weeks.

Pictured with the new map are, from left, Cllr Richard Wearmouth, Sarah Farooqi, Cllr Betty Bawn and Cllr David Bawn.Pictured with the new map are, from left, Cllr Richard Wearmouth, Sarah Farooqi, Cllr Betty Bawn and Cllr David Bawn.
Pictured with the new map are, from left, Cllr Richard Wearmouth, Sarah Farooqi, Cllr Betty Bawn and Cllr David Bawn.

Cllr Bawn said: “Morpeth is an historic market town which attracts visitors from Northumberland and further afield. This attractive new town map will provide information on facilities and places of interest that the Morpeth has to offer.

“This new map is more than just a guide – it’s a work of art that celebrates our town.”

