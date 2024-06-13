New Top Up Tap is in place at Eyemouth
Locals and tourists of the seaside town can now enjoy fresh, clean drinking water on the go.
As the latest addition to the tap series, this new water refill point marks instalment four within the Scottish Borders region and number 124 nationwide.
The tap is located at the bus stop beside the Co-operative on Eyemouth High Street and it is hoped that local residents and tourists alike will continue to carry refillable water bottles and top up from the tap when out and about.
Scott Fraser, Scottish Water’s communication and engagement manager, said: “The public have been hugely supportive of our fantastic Top Up Taps across the country and we have no doubt that our new Eyemouth tap will be very popular too.
“Inside our taps, alongside the best tasting water in the world, is instrumentation that measures how often it is used.
“We encourage everyone to carry a refillable bottle when out and about and use the tap as often as they like.”
Top Up Taps are part of Scottish Water’s ‘Your Water Your Life’ campaign, which encourages more people to carry a refillable water bottle with them and drink tap water on the go to stay hydrated, save money and help protect the environment by reducing the amount of single-use plastic waste.
The blue Top Up Taps are one of its flagship projects, recognisable as landmarks in towns and cities with their distinctive branding.
