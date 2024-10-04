Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has been a hive of activity in recent months at the Golden Square Community Hub (formerly known as the Baptist Church Hall) in Berwick as a group of tradesmen have been carrying out a complete refurbishment of the toilets and making some changes to the kitchen.

There are two new toilets – one of which is fully accessible for wheelchair users and with baby changing facilities – and the addition of a cooker hood and hand washing basin now means that the kitchen meets the necessary regulations for the production of meals.

A Berwick Baptist Church spokesperson said: “Our aim is to make our buildings an asset to the local community, so we are delighted that these new facilities make the Community Hub accessible to all.

“The hub is currently used by various community groups, as well as being used for various church activities. We hope that more groups will now benefit from these new and much-improved facilities.

One of the new toilets at Golden Square Community Hub.

“The project has been made possible by a generous grant from the Sir James Knott Trust, to whom we are extremely grateful, as well as a significant gift from one of our members.

“We would also like to express our sincere thanks to all the tradesmen who have done an outstanding job – Robert and Richard from RAB Joinery, Jonathan and Oscar from Rowley Plumbing Services, Ali and Miguel from Stuart Bryson Electricals, and Andrew and Stevyn from Burgess Carpets. A very special thanks also goes to Lesley from MKM, whose expert advice and support have been invaluable.”

If you are interested in hiring the hub, contact the church via its website at www.berwickbaptistchurch.com