Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pub in the Kirkhill area of Morpeth is set to have a new tenant in place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it also seems that it will be called The Wansbeck once again after a short period as The Abbey.

Stonegate Group has been advertising the fixed term tenancy for a number of weeks and although the online advert for the currently closed pub is still in place, it appears that it has been successful in getting someone new on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Facebook page called The Wansbeck Morpeth has recently been set-up and the new landlord lined-up, who is set to be moving in soon, is aiming to take it back to its roots as a family-friendly local pub that is at the heart of the community and runs a range of events and other attractions.

The Wansbeck pub in Morpeth.

A section of the advert called ‘regional manager’s thoughts’ says: “The Wansbeck would ideally suit a hands-on publican to drive and rebuild the wet and food trade in this large catchment area.

“There is huge potential to attract previous customers back to the pub, therefore the new publican should look to improve the facilities such as extended dining times, sports viewing and entertainment.”

Before the Facebook page was set-up, a spokesperson for Stonegate Group said: “We’re continuing to recruit for The Wansbeck and are working hard behind the scenes to get this much-loved pub back open and serving the local community as soon as possible.

“We’re pleased to be offering this opportunity in Morpeth.”