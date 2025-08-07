The Environment Agency is carrying out a series of summer surveys to try to identify the cause of unusual symptoms in an endangered native species.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last autumn, around 100 native white clawed crayfish were found dead in the River Wansbeck catchment in Northumberland.

The subsequent investigation found that crayfish displaying similar symptoms – unusual orange patches on their shell – were widespread across the Wansbeck catchment, as well as areas of the neighbouring rivers Tyne and Blyth catchments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the Environment Agency is carrying out surveys across Northumberland and the North East through the summer to determine current populations of the native species and identify locations where crayfish are displaying the unusual symptoms.

A native white clawed crayfish.

Current mortality rates will be assessed through intensive surveys on the Hart Burn, where the initial deaths were reported, as well as at some other sites.

The agency team is working with both the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas) and experts at Teesside University in efforts to understand more about the situation.

Sarah Jennings, area environment manager at the Environment Agency, said: “After a pause during winter and spring while the river levels were high, we are now back out at rivers right across the North East to carry out widespread crayfish surveys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are working closely with experts at Cefas and Teesside University on sampling and analysis in efforts to understand more about what is happening to this important species.

“There’s a lot we still don’t know, but we hope this new work sheds some light as we continue efforts to safeguard the future of the white clawed crayfish.”

Early surveys indicate that healthy populations of the native white clawed crayfish still remain in the North East, including in the Wansbeck catchment, but symptoms persist in some areas.

Surveys show that populations of the invasive American signal crayfish are also affected by the same symptoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Testing carried out by Cefas last autumn returned negative results for the listed disease white spot syndrome virus, in addition to Bunya-like brown spot virus, crayfish plague, and no evidence for any significant bacterial infection was identified.

If people see any crayfish, alive or dead, leave it where it is and report it immediately to the Environment Agency on 0800 807060.