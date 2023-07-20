The ‘Alnwick Attractions Bus’ will run on a circular route linking the attractions and stopping in the town centre seven times a day between 10am and 4pm, starting on the hour from Greenwell Road Car Park D.

The bus will call at the Visitor Information Centre at Alnwick Playhouse, The Alnwick Garden, Lilidorei, Barter Books, Aln Valley Railway, Howling Lane visitors’ car park, Alnwick Castle (also for Bailiffgate Museum), Alnwick Market Place and Bondgate Within.

It will carry passengers between these stops to facilitate more visits to all the attractions and encourage people to shop in the town centre’s range of popular independent retailers and national chain stores.

Pictured, from left, Carole Ritchie, Barry Grieve and Joanne Robb from NEED LTD; Cllr Sue Allcroft, Chair of Alnwick Town Council’s Finance and Policy Committee; Catherine Neil, Head of Alnwick Castle Ventures; Mark Brassell, Alnwick Garden Director; Alnwick Mayor Cllr Geoff Watson and Mel Clark from Aln Valley Railway.

Operating between this Saturday (July 22) and Sunday, September 3, the free bus will be provided by Alnwick’s NEED Ltd. and is being funded by contributions from Alnwick Town Council, The Alnwick Garden, Lilidorei, Alnwick Castle, Barter Books, Alnwick Chamber of Trade and Aln Valley Railway.

Cllr Geoff Watson, Mayor of Alnwick, said: “For many years there has been talk of a bus service to link all the town’s attractions and enable and encourage more and easier access by visitors to all the different attractions and to town centre businesses.

“Discussions within the Alnwick Partnership’s Retail and Town Centre Advisory Group, several of whom are partners in this project, have resulted in this trial project coming forward, to be delivered by NEED Ltd.

“As NEED delivers the service through the summer, the partners involved will monitor usage and obtain feedback; if it is a success, it may be repeated in the future.”

Each circular journey will last approximately 50 minutes.

Jo Robb, of NEED Ltd., said; “As Alnwick’s local community transport provider, we are delighted to be involved with this new service. We will be supplying a dedicated minibus service with full wheelchair access as required by visitors.

“Our drivers will also act as ‘guides’, informing visitors from outside the town of what is on that day, things to do and places to go and generally providing a safe and enjoyable experience visitors will want to have again.