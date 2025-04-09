Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle International Airport generates more than £1billion annually for the North East economy and supports more than 17,000 jobs, a new report has revealed.

The study, developed in partnership with leading infrastructure consultancy Arup, highlights its importance as a gateway to the region and a driving force for economic growth, investment, tourism and employment.

An assessment of the airport’s 2023 operations found that more than £1billion in Gross Value Added (GVA) was contributed to the region’s economy, 3,200 people were employed on the airport site, over 17,000 jobs were supported through the airport’s supply chain and partnerships with almost 270 suppliers, with more than half operating locally, generated £200million for the economy and supported 3,500 jobs.

In addition, almost 500,000 overseas visitors spent more than £360million in the region and around 610,000 domestic and international business trips contributed £278million to the economy and supported around 2,200 jobs.

The report follows a period of strong growth for the airport, which was an award winner at the Routes World Conference 2024.

With 17 airline partners, it offers direct flights to over 80 destinations and connections to more than 300 onward locations worldwide.

In 2024, it welcomed 5.2million passengers and achieved a record-breaking year by handling more than 6,000 tonnes of cargo.

Looking ahead to 2040, the report projects that the airport could contribute almost £2billion in GVA annually and support around 32,330 jobs.

Nick Jones, Newcastle International Airport chief executive, said: “This report reaffirms Newcastle Airport’s position as a major economic asset for the North East.

“Generating more than £1billion annually and supporting more than 17,000 jobs demonstrates the key role we play in driving economic growth and making the region a prime destination for international business and investment.

“Looking ahead, we are committed to building on these achievements and working with our partners to ensure the North East sustains a thriving economy and is well-positioned to embrace even more trade and investment opportunities.”

The study also highlights the airport’s important role in higher education.

In 2023, it helped attract 18,700 international students to the North East, who collectively contributed £1.79billion to the economy.