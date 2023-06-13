The project, which is being carried out outside WHSmith on Marygate, has taken up taxi rank spaces.

Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour, who has been involved with the arrangements, said: “During these necessary electrical works, it has become difficult for our taxi drivers to pick up and drop off their passengers in the town centre.

“Therefore, I have arranged with Northumberland County Council enforcement to allow taxis to park in the loading bay on the same side as the taxis rank – but only in this bay.

