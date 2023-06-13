News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today

New spot for taxis in Berwick during major works in town centre street

Alternative arrangements have been made for taxis in a central Berwick location whilst major electrical works take place.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 13th Jun 2023, 08:30 BST- 1 min read

The project, which is being carried out outside WHSmith on Marygate, has taken up taxi rank spaces.

Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour, who has been involved with the arrangements, said: “During these necessary electrical works, it has become difficult for our taxi drivers to pick up and drop off their passengers in the town centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Therefore, I have arranged with Northumberland County Council enforcement to allow taxis to park in the loading bay on the same side as the taxis rank – but only in this bay.

The project, which is being carried out outside WHSmith on Marygate, has taken up taxi rank spaces.The project, which is being carried out outside WHSmith on Marygate, has taken up taxi rank spaces.
The project, which is being carried out outside WHSmith on Marygate, has taken up taxi rank spaces.
Most Popular

“No other loading bay must be used by the taxi drivers and the agreement only applies whilst the works are on-going in the taxi rank spaces.”

Related topics:BerwickNorthumberland County Council