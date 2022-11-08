The 20 x 24 metre, four-court facility at the new Berwick Sports Centre has a sprung wooden floor and can be used for a wide range of uses and activities – including five-a-side football, netball, badminton, martial arts and volleyball.

The opening of the hall marks the completion of the new centre, with only the car parking area and landscaping now to finish.

Customers of Active Northumberland, who had been using the sports hall in the old Swan Leisure Centre, moved across to the new, fully accessible hall this week.

Coun Jeff Watson with Active Northumberland sports centre manager Andy Evans, Active Northumberland staff and a group from Berwick Academy. Picture by Jim Gibson.

Coun Jeff Watson, cabinet member for healthy lives at Northumberland County Council, said: “With winter approaching, the opening of the sports hall is great timing and will enable sports enthusiasts to dodge the inclement weather and stay on schedule with practices and events.”

Demolition of the old Swan Centre will start this week and it is anticipated to take around 12 weeks.

A new car park will then be constructed – with spaces for 175 vehicles, including additional electric vehicle charging points.

Mark Warnes, chief executive of Active Northumberland, said: “Since the new centre opened at the beginning of the year, its popularity has gone from strength to strength. We’ve had some fantastic feedback from our customers.

“The hall can be hired by anyone – individuals, groups or wider community sports groups – so anyone interested in using it can inquire at reception or call our customer service line on 01670 620200.