The team at a Morpeth shopping centre has launched a new package of sponsorship opportunities targeted at North East businesses.

Sanderson Arcade attracts more than 60,000 customers every week and has recently celebrated the opening of new retailers including Oliver Bonas and The White Company.

Planning to elevate the centre’s diary of events over the next 12 months, the team is seeking to work in partnership with companies looking to raise their profile in the area.

A special package of sponsorship opportunities – with prices from £150 up to £5,000 – is now available in relation to a range of events and promotions at the Arcade, including a premium sponsorship opportunity to partner the centre’s Christmas activities.

Centre manager Lottie Thompson said: “We have some really innovative ways that businesses can get involved with our events in the coming months and to help them to promote their brand at our award-winning centre.

“We know from experience that this can work well for a range of different businesses and decided to pull this together into a comprehensive package of opportunities for us to work together and promote other local businesses.”

Sanderson Arcade celebrates its 15th anniversary this year. The centre was officially opened by Dame Joanna Lumley in November 2009.

Over that time, customer numbers have increased year on year and a growing number of premium brands have selected the Arcade for their North East location.

A busy diary of regular events is also organised at the centre.

To find out more, contact Lottie via email – [email protected]