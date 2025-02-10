New skate park officially opened in Blyth

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 10th Feb 2025, 08:56 BST
The brand-new Isabella Skate Park in Blyth was officially opened on Saturday with a fantastic community event that brought together skaters families, and local officials.

Mayor Aileen Barrass cut the ribbon, marking the beginning of a new era for skateboarding enthusiasts in the area.

She said: “This skate park is a wonderful addition to our community, providing a much-needed space for young people to be active, social, and creative. I am thrilled to see so many people here, and I look forward to the positive impact it will have for years to come.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Beyond the fun of the opening event, the Isabella Skate Park brings significant benefits to the community. It offers a safe and designated space for skateboarders, BMX riders, and scooter users to develop their skills while reducing the likelihood of skating in unsuitable areas.

Cllr Aileen Barrass, Back Row David Apomah (Shred the North), Cllr Margaret Richardson, Inspector Jonathan Caisley, Cllr Grant Davey and, front row, Cllr Kath Nisbet, Cllr Anna Watson , Cllr John Potts. Picture: Highlights PRplaceholder image
Cllr Aileen Barrass, Back Row David Apomah (Shred the North), Cllr Margaret Richardson, Inspector Jonathan Caisley, Cllr Grant Davey and, front row, Cllr Kath Nisbet, Cllr Anna Watson , Cllr John Potts. Picture: Highlights PR

The park fosters a sense of belonging and camaraderie among local young people, providing a positive social environment that encourages teamwork, resilience, and perseverance.

Additionally, skateboarding is an excellent form of exercise that improves balance, coordination, and cardiovascular health. The skate park also serves as an inclusive space where people of all ages and skill levels can participate, breaking down barriers and promoting an active lifestyle.

Blyth Town Council is ensuring that the fun continues into half-term with Exploration Days on Wednesday, 26 February, and Friday, 28 February, (weather permitting).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new facility was made possible by Blyth Town Council, with support from Northumberland County Council, and was constructed by Wheelscape Skateparks.

Additional support was provided by Silks and Shred The North.

Related topics:BlythNorthumberland County Council
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice