New skate park officially opened in Blyth
Mayor Aileen Barrass cut the ribbon, marking the beginning of a new era for skateboarding enthusiasts in the area.
She said: “This skate park is a wonderful addition to our community, providing a much-needed space for young people to be active, social, and creative. I am thrilled to see so many people here, and I look forward to the positive impact it will have for years to come.”
Beyond the fun of the opening event, the Isabella Skate Park brings significant benefits to the community. It offers a safe and designated space for skateboarders, BMX riders, and scooter users to develop their skills while reducing the likelihood of skating in unsuitable areas.
The park fosters a sense of belonging and camaraderie among local young people, providing a positive social environment that encourages teamwork, resilience, and perseverance.
Additionally, skateboarding is an excellent form of exercise that improves balance, coordination, and cardiovascular health. The skate park also serves as an inclusive space where people of all ages and skill levels can participate, breaking down barriers and promoting an active lifestyle.
Blyth Town Council is ensuring that the fun continues into half-term with Exploration Days on Wednesday, 26 February, and Friday, 28 February, (weather permitting).
The new facility was made possible by Blyth Town Council, with support from Northumberland County Council, and was constructed by Wheelscape Skateparks.
Additional support was provided by Silks and Shred The North.