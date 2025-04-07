New site is identified for potential pump track in Morpeth
Meetings and discussions have been held with Northumberland County Council over a number of months and after it decided the old track near Craik Park that it owns would not be straightforward, land in the Whorral Bank area is now being looked at for the location.
The Northern Bike Park group says it is now ready to go following two successful surveys, along with lots of data collection.
An online petition in relation to the pump track campaign can still be signed at www.change.org/p/construct-a-pump-track-in-morpeth-for-cyclists-skateboarders-skaters-and-scooter-riders
Richard Stephenson, who put the petition online, said: “The county council has suggested a site at the bottom of Whorral Bank, next to the old cat and dog shelter.
“We are happy with that as there is more space than the site near Craik Park, but now we are calling on the council to give us the green light to use the land for a pump track because we cannot proceed with funding applications until we get this approval.
“The council has recently asked us to set up another meeting, so we hope to get the approval as soon as possible.”
Mr Stephenson has previously said: “Pump tracks are a really fun and accessible way to practice your skills. There are only a few in the North East, so it would be great if one could be built in Morpeth.”
Northumberland County Council has been contacted for comment.
