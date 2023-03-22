The lifeboat, named 13-36 John and Elizabeth Allan, was principally funded by The John & Elizabeth Allan Memorial Trust.

The late Professor James Allan set up the trust in memory of his parents, in 1998. His interest in the RNLI began as a child when his family started having holidays in Fraserburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His passion for the charity grew from there and he decided that if he were successful in life, he would do his utmost to provide funding to the RNLI.

A naming ceremony for the new Seahouses Shannon class lifeboat.

The new lifeboat was further supported by a legacy from May Little. She spent a lot of her early life at her grandparents’ home in Seahouses and later had caravans on local sites and was a member of Seahouses Golf Club.

The launch and recovery system was principally funded by the late David Cooper and is named after him. David’s favourite pastime was stocks and shares through which he amassed the sums left to the RNLI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch and recovery vehicle was also funded by the generous bequests of Pamela Hart, Joseph Holmes and Philip Jeffery Stubbs.

Seahouses RNLI press officer Ian Clayton said: “Our volunteer crew has enthusiastically embraced the new Shannon class lifeboat and launch and recovery system.

Seahouses lifeboat, 13-36 John and Elizabeth Allan.

"It gives them real peace of mind knowing that her advanced technology enables them to reach people a lot more quickly and further offshore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad