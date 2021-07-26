New sensory garden with view to Column Field created next to Alnwick Infirmary

A new sensory garden has been created in Alnwick. Pictured: Carlo Biagioni, Alnwick Garden Town Trust (AGTT), Cllr Trevor Thorne, Mohamed Abdul Quiyum from Sherkhan of Alnwick,Philip Allan, Jewson Alnwick branch manager, Cllr Linda Wood Mitchell, Anne Harper, League of Friends of the Alnwick hospital, Alf Cunliffe of Loving Alnwick, Mick Thorburn ofThorburn Brothers Construction, David Taylor of AGTT and Salam Abdul of main sponsor Sherkhan of Alnwick. Photo by Jane Coltman

It has been created by the Alnwick Garden Town Trust (AGTT) after a member of the public suggested it would be nice to have somewhere, with wheelchair accessibility, near the hospital for visitors to take patients.

Trustee Carlo Biagioni said: “We decided this was a worthwhile project and with the help and enthusiasm of different people have managed to make a delightful space to sit in.

"We picked the exact spot which enables people to put the hospital behind them and look over to the beauty and tranquillity of the Column Field.”

Thanks are given to all those involved in the project, including Sherkhan of Alnwick, Thorburn Brothers, Jewsons, Loving Alnwick, Investing in Alnwick, League of Friends of the Alnwick hospital, Alnwick Town Council and the Community Foundation of Tyne & Wear & Northumberland.