New sensory garden opened at Abbeyfield House care home in Alnwick

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 5th May 2025, 12:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An Alnwick care home has opened a sensory garden with summerhouse to help their residents enjoy the garden space and plants.

The new addition to Abbeyfield House was funded by various donations from the local community and opened by Kathleen Bradford.

Local companies cleared the site and did all the groundwork where a dead tree had previously been.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Raised beds were created to allow residents to tend to the plants. They are taken along to the local garden centre to choose plants.

Kathleen Bradford cutting the ribbon. Picture: Jim ThompsonKathleen Bradford cutting the ribbon. Picture: Jim Thompson
Kathleen Bradford cutting the ribbon. Picture: Jim Thompson

A donation was made by Rotary when President Dave Campbell made Abbeyfield House his chosen charity.

Alnwick Masonic Lodge made a donation and then Farne and Alnwick Chapters contributed.

Alnwick Inner Wheel ladies helped raise funds, while the Richard Henry Holmes Masonic charitable organisation made a donation and a lady gave generously.

Total Flooring donated and fitted a carpet.

The opening coincided with the visit of a miniature horse.

Abbeyfield House provides accommodation for 25 residents.

Related topics:Alnwick

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice