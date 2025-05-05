New sensory garden opened at Abbeyfield House care home in Alnwick
The new addition to Abbeyfield House was funded by various donations from the local community and opened by Kathleen Bradford.
Local companies cleared the site and did all the groundwork where a dead tree had previously been.
Raised beds were created to allow residents to tend to the plants. They are taken along to the local garden centre to choose plants.
A donation was made by Rotary when President Dave Campbell made Abbeyfield House his chosen charity.
Alnwick Masonic Lodge made a donation and then Farne and Alnwick Chapters contributed.
Alnwick Inner Wheel ladies helped raise funds, while the Richard Henry Holmes Masonic charitable organisation made a donation and a lady gave generously.
Total Flooring donated and fitted a carpet.
The opening coincided with the visit of a miniature horse.
Abbeyfield House provides accommodation for 25 residents.
