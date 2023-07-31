New self check-in hotel set for Wooler in building that used to be the Cheviot View B&B
Ben Ross is leading the project to create Arlington House Hotel in the building next to Glendale Pharmacy that used to be the Cheviot View B&B and he is aiming to open the seven-room boutique facility in mid September.
Work has been taking place since he took on the property in January this year and the scheme is now entering its final stages.
The 33-year-old, originally from Guildford, moved to the Tyneside area after university and is now based in Northumberland. He had wanted to run his own business for a number of years, but he was hampered by his stammer.
However, he has gone from strength to strength after making the decision to attend the McGuire Programme in early 2020 and started looking for suitable sites once Covid restrictions eased.
Ben said: “When I saw the building and had a look around it, I soon realised it was perfect for my needs and Wooler itself is a great location for people wanting to stay if they are exploring the Cheviot Hills or having a holiday in Northumberland.
“I’ve done property work before, but the difference with doing a new hotel project is that there is a lot of design work to complete first so you can clearly get your vision across to the builders.
“I’ve loved the journey so far and I’m looking forward to opening Arlington House Hotel.”
It will be digitally operated. Guests will receive a code before they arrive so they can get through the front door.
More details on social media – @arlingtonhousehotel for Facebook and Instagram.