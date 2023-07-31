News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage

New self check-in hotel set for Wooler in building that used to be the Cheviot View B&B

The self check-in hotel concept will soon be coming to Wooler High Street.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 31st Jul 2023, 14:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 14:27 BST

Ben Ross is leading the project to create Arlington House Hotel in the building next to Glendale Pharmacy that used to be the Cheviot View B&B and he is aiming to open the seven-room boutique facility in mid September.

Work has been taking place since he took on the property in January this year and the scheme is now entering its final stages.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 33-year-old, originally from Guildford, moved to the Tyneside area after university and is now based in Northumberland. He had wanted to run his own business for a number of years, but he was hampered by his stammer.

Ben Ross pictured just after getting the keys to the property in Wooler that will be the Arlington House Hotel when it opens.Ben Ross pictured just after getting the keys to the property in Wooler that will be the Arlington House Hotel when it opens.
Ben Ross pictured just after getting the keys to the property in Wooler that will be the Arlington House Hotel when it opens.
Most Popular

However, he has gone from strength to strength after making the decision to attend the McGuire Programme in early 2020 and started looking for suitable sites once Covid restrictions eased.

Ben said: “When I saw the building and had a look around it, I soon realised it was perfect for my needs and Wooler itself is a great location for people wanting to stay if they are exploring the Cheviot Hills or having a holiday in Northumberland.

“I’ve done property work before, but the difference with doing a new hotel project is that there is a lot of design work to complete first so you can clearly get your vision across to the builders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’ve loved the journey so far and I’m looking forward to opening Arlington House Hotel.”

It will be digitally operated. Guests will receive a code before they arrive so they can get through the front door.

More details on social media – @arlingtonhousehotel for Facebook and Instagram.

Related topics:WoolerWorkNorthumberland