A new commemorative bench, commissioned by Alnwick Town Council and created by local blacksmith Stephen Lunn and his daughter Ashlee Donaldson, has been installed in Alnwick Market Place.

The seat was commissioned to mark the end of World War One and the design was a collaboration between local schoolchildren, the town council as well as Stephen and Ashlee, and incorporates poppies and doves entwined on tendrils, all created from mild steel.

Mayor Geoff Watson said: “This is the sixth bench Stephen has created for us in the Market Place and once again I’m struck by the design and artistry involved.

“The poppies and doves indicate war and remembrance and I’m pleased to meet members of the Western Front Association at the new bench. The Association was formed with the purpose of furthering interest in the history of the First World War.

Colin Buxton and Neil Brison from the Western Front Association (back) with Mayor Geoff Watson and blacksmith Ashlee Donaldson. Picture: Jane Coltman

"It is a coincidence that the bench is installed as the 80th anniversary of D-Day is in the news, but the timing is appropriate as we acknowledge the dedication of our military forebears.”

Stephen added: “It was a pleasure to create the new seat. Every piece of metal is forged in the fire, hammered and shaped by the same hands, so it is very satisfying to see the end result installed. What is particularly pleasing here in the Market Place is seeing all the different designs in one place.”

Colin Buxton, secretary of the Northumberland Western Front Association said “This seat is a fitting tribute to all who served in World War I and I’m very impressed with the craftsmanship that has gone into it.”

The commissioning of the bench was part of the town council’s programme to commemorate the end of WWI, which also included tree planting and sowing poppy seeds, and originally it was planned to be installed by summer 2020 but was delayed due to Covid.

More pieces of Stephen’s work can be seen in Alnwick. In 2016 the town council commissioned him to make an arch linking the existing cemetery with a newly consecrated area.