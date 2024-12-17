A seal triage centre is being built in Morpeth

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) have begun building the unit to care for seals in need along the Northumberland coast.

With ever increasing casualties and an uncertain future for Northumberland grey seals due to the lack of rehabilitation and short-term care facilities, more seals and their pups need help now more than ever.

The emergency care facility will be able to take in six seals, whether they are injured, tired or just need a check up before they are released back to the wild.

Atlantic grey seals on the Farne Islands in Northumberland. Picture: Jane Coltman.

BDMLR have worked with Robson & Prescott Vets, who allowed the facility to be built on their land, and the Joanna Toole Foundation, who started off the project.

Debbie Harrison, BDMLR area coordinator for Northumberland, said: “Now that there's a centre, I'm sure that will help save a lot of lives.

"The unit that we're building is long overdue and it will allow us to assess pups over a longer period of time than usual. So they can go to local vets at the moment, but this unit will allow us to assess them more thoroughly over a 24 to 48 hour period, and then they can rest, be fed and warmed through. That in turn then should ensure that we're sending the correct candidate to long term rehabilitation.”

You can donate towards the new triage centre via the JustGiving page.

If you see a seal in distress or in an unusual place, call BDLMR anytime on 01825 765546.