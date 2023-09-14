New riding hats for Morpeth Riding for the Disabled group thanks to grand donation from Persimmon North East
Persimmon very generously donated £1,000, which was used towards the purchase of new riding hats – ensuring all RDA riders are compliant with the most recent safety rules.
This also included Stuart Grimes, managing director at Persimmon North East, other representatives from the company and Northumberland County Council deputy leader Richard Wearmouth visiting its base at Kirkley Hall near Ponteland.
They were given a tour of the facilities and met some of the ponies, as well as some of the volunteers and trustees of the charity.
Carole Peters-Jones, joint chairperson at Morpeth RDA, said: “We are exceedingly grateful to Persimmon Homes, who very generously donated enough funding to cover the cost of the new hats.
“Without the support and generosity of businesses such as Persimmon, we would not be able to continue our very valuable work.”