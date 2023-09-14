Cheque presentation to the Morpeth RDA group.

Persimmon very generously donated £1,000, which was used towards the purchase of new riding hats – ensuring all RDA riders are compliant with the most recent safety rules.

This also included Stuart Grimes, managing director at Persimmon North East, other representatives from the company and Northumberland County Council deputy leader Richard Wearmouth visiting its base at Kirkley Hall near Ponteland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were given a tour of the facilities and met some of the ponies, as well as some of the volunteers and trustees of the charity.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carole Peters-Jones, joint chairperson at Morpeth RDA, said: “We are exceedingly grateful to Persimmon Homes, who very generously donated enough funding to cover the cost of the new hats.