A survey of ground nesting birds on around 3,000 acres of moorland in north Northumberland has shown dramatic declines of iconic threatened species 10 years after predation management ceased as part of a controlled experiment spanning two decades.

A recently published scientific paper based on the study found golden plover dropped by 81%, snipe by 76%, red grouse by 71%, lapwing by 49% and curlew by 24%, while black grouse and grey partridge went locally extinct.

Ground-nesting birds are particularly susceptible to predators and their populations can recover when predation pressure is relieved.

Experimental legal removal of predators between 2001 and 2008 on the same experimental plots demonstrated a three-fold improvement in breeding success amongst ground-nesting birds, with subsequent increases in their abundance.

Lapwing chicks are vulnerable to predation by foxes and crows. Picture by Tarquin Millington-Drake.

Dr Andrew Hoodless, director of research at the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust that carried out the experiment, said: “The declines occurred in spite of the fact that habitat remained the same and they are part of a bigger picture mirroring downward trends among these species across the UK.

“In the long-term, habitat manipulation could make breeding grounds less predator friendly, but in the meantime, without lethal control of predators at landscape scales, we will see continued rapid declines and local extinctions.

“I can understand that people are uncomfortable about the idea of controlling one species to protect another, but it’s­ important that the wider public and policymakers understand the reality of the situation.”

When predator numbers were surveyed in 2019, 10 years after the experiment ended, they showed fox abundance had increased by 78% and carrion crows by 127%, resulting in dramatic losses of ground nesting birds.