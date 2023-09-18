Watch more videos on Shots!

Repairs will be carried out in Gallery Forty5, in the large Long Room and outside in the rear courtyard, with items including clothes, household fabrics, bicycles, garden tools, small pieces of furniture, toys, items that need sharpening and more to be expected.

At present, however, the team are currently unable to provide electrical repair and are looking for volunteers with electrical expertise or a specialist area such as mending clocks or cameras to join their team as it is anticipated that these will also be brought to repair.

As well as repairing services, technical support and DIY advice will also be on hand by repairers, who will be happy to share their knowledge so that people may gain the confidence to make their own repairs in the future.

Felton introduces the latest Repair Café with hopes to expand and attract more 'customers' and repairers.

As with most of the growing network of repair cafés, Felton’s café will not offer repairs on larger items such as petrol driven products or industrial devices and, to begin with, repairs won’t be carried out on items such as mobile phones and tablets, but advice will be given.

The café is set to open on September 23 and will operate between 11am and 3pm approximately every two months. The volunteers running the café are hoping that this new venture will grow to become an exciting calendar event within the community.

Charges won’t be made for repairs but donations are more than welcome, and if parts have to be purchased these will need to be paid for by the owner.

At present, the group are limited without funding, and Gallery Forty5 are generously giving their space for the café to take place. If it’s deemed to be a success, funding may be available in the future.

The volunteers encourage anyone to visit and enjoy the buzz of the new addition to Felton, whether you have a repair or not, the team will happily have a chat with coffee and cake also there to enjoy.