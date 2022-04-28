New repair cafe launched in Northumberland community

The Coquetdale Repair Café is the latest, and most exciting, group to be formed within Rothbury Climate and Nature.

Repair cafes are gaining in popularity across the country as volunteers work to repair anything from clothes and toys to furniture and small electrical items.

They are also a great opportunity for the local community to help save the planet, meet people, enjoy a chat with tea and cake, and learn new skills in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers at the Coquetdale Repair Cafe.

The café will be held every six to eight weeks in the Jubilee Hall in the centre of Rothbury.

Once it is up and running, the plan is to take it to more remote villages in Upper Coquetdale.

More than £1,000 has already been pledged to a fundraising campaign hoping to raise over £3,000.