On January 23, 60 new recruits proudly wore their uniform for the very first time – just one week after 90 of their colleagues celebrated completing their initial training.

Chief Constable Winton Keenen, QPM, who officially welcomed the recruits, said: “It is always an extremely proud moment to see new officers join the policing family and make the commitment to serve and protect our wonderful communities.

“They are embarking on a hugely rewarding career, where each day they will have an opportunity to make a positive difference to people’s lives.

The new recruits wearing their uniform for the first time.

“This is a journey where they will be supported throughout and where they will be encouraged to develop and succeed.

“They are joining dedicated colleagues – officers, staff and volunteers – who are determined to provide the very best service possible and who continue, when needed, to go above and beyond what should be expected of them.”

Among those colleagues are 90 officers who have celebrated completing their initial training and will continue their learning on deployment with more experienced officers.

These recruits have followed routes into policing through the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship, the Graduate Detective Programme and the Degree Holder Entry Programme.

Recruitment will be opening again next month.

The officers were joined at a special celebration ceremony by their families and loved-ones.

Chief Constable Keenen said: “I would like to wish all of our new officers the very best and encourage anyone with a sense of public service to consider whether joining policing might be right for them.

“We want to recruit exceptional people from all walks of life, who will contribute positively to our culture and values.”

Welcoming the new officers, Kim McGuinness, Northumbria Police and crime commissioner, said: “More officers out on the streets is what everyone wants and we are doing everything in our power to maintain an efficient and effective police service – that’s what local people deserve."

“Speaking to a room full of eager new recruits beginning their training so they can get out into our communities to fight and prevent crime was great, and I wish them all long and successful careers.”

