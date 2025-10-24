One of Berwick’s most-loved parks is soon to gain an original public artwork.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The volunteer group Friends of Castle Parks won funding from Destination Tweed’s Community Grants Scheme, which is financed by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The group is working with The Maltings (Berwick) Trust, locally-based artist Anna Chapman Parker and pupils from Prior Park Primary School to create a public artwork for Castle Vale Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £7,903 from Destination Tweed’s Community Grant Scheme for the project is bolstered by a grant of £500 secured by The Maltings (Berwick) Trust from The Hadrian Trust.

Workshops with the pupils in The Granary Gallery and in Castle Vale Park are already underway.

Workshops with the pupils in The Granary Gallery and in Castle Vale Park are already underway.

Anna said: “I am really glad to be working on this project, which connects visual art, accessible green space and education in a really interesting way.

“Berwick is fortunate in having a particularly strong arts programme and a collection of beautifully looked-after parks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition to the work we make, our project is about exploring our connection to these public spaces – galleries and parks – and celebrating the links between nature and creativity.”

The 2025 summer exhibition at the Granary Gallery of the work of Cedric Morris – known as The Artist Plantsman – was a stepping stone for the creation of the artwork.

Anna is working alongside teachers at Prior Park Primary, the Friends and The Maltings to inspire pupils in their creative engagement with art and nature.

Her book ‘Understorey’ (Duckworth, 2024) combines plant sketches with explorations of history, botany, ecosystems and the rhythms of life, and was largely drawn in and around Berwick’s parks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drawing on the workshops, Anna will create an original artwork to be installed on a wall by the Lily Pond in the park. The project is due for completion in April 2026.

Julia Tait of Prior Park Primary School said: “This artwork is a wonderful example of what can happen when community and creativity come together.

“With guidance from artist Anna Chapman Parker and inspiration from the work of Cedric Morris, our pupils are helping to create something that will brighten the park for everyone.

“It’s more than just a piece of art – it’s a legacy of pride, connection and imagination that belongs to the whole community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Friends of Castle Parks volunteers help Northumberland County Council enhance and maintain three parks in Berwick – Flagstaff, Coronation and Castle Vale.

As well as running events for local residents and visitors, they raise funds through an annual plant sale and town-wide Open Gardens event, and apply for appropriate grant funding.

Vice chair of the group, Jackie Kaines Lang, said: “We are delighted that this collaboration is now underway. It’s the culmination of many conversations and much planning with partners Northumberland County Council, The Maltings, Anna Chapman Parker and Prior Park Primary.

“We’re very grateful to funders Destination Tweed, who have been incredibly supportive and efficient. Prior Park Primary is working towards Arts Council England’s Artsmark accreditation and this will help that progress.

“We can’t wait to see Anna’s final work installed in the park, attracting even more visitors to the town’s parks.”