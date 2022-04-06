New pub in Northumberland getting ready to open its doors

The menu offering at Linden Tree Pub will include rib-eye steak with garlic butter and peppercorn sauce.

Linden Tree Pub, due to open its doors early May, will include a traditional bar centrepiece stocked with local ales – and warm interiors including exposed beams and a roaring log fire.

Set on the 450-acre private estate alongside Macdonald Linden Hall Hotel Golf and Spa, the establishment is also being marketed as a destination dining venue.

The finishing touches are being worked on to create a casual family-friendly environment to enjoy what the Linden Tree Pub has to offer seven days a week, including roast dinners on Sundays.

Manager Jess Terry said: “We are transforming the interiors of the building, testing our menus and training our team in the countdown to opening our doors in early May.

“Our location makes us the prime spot to rest and refuel after a round of golf on the championship course, or a leisurely countryside stroll.

“We look forward to welcoming people all year round who can take advantage of the summer sunshine on our patio tables, or cosy up next to our log fire during the colder months.

“Northumberland has an incredibly strong foodie scene and Linden Tree Pub will add to the existing offering – providing the local community and visitors with exceptional, high-end pub food, served in a relaxed and welcoming setting.

“Set back from the main road, deep within our picturesque grounds, this is a pub waiting to be discovered and we can’t wait for the grand opening.”