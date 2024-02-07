Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The visitor attraction secured the funding from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund through support from Northumberland County Council.

Works on the facility, located next to the first aid room within The Pinery Gift Shop, began in January, to make the site fully accessible in time for the new season, which will begin on February 8.

The facility, installed by Rise Adaptations, includes underfloor heating, 13㎡ of electric hoist runners with ceiling hoists, electric sinks, a height-adjustable bench within the shower, and a peninsular toilet.

Ian McAllister at the new Changing Places facility at The Alnwick Garden.

Head of marketing at The Alnwick Garden, Ian McAllister, said: “There are over 250,000 people in the UK that need facilities such as Changing Places toilets to enable them to enjoy day-to-day activities and use a toilet safely and in comfort.

“As part of our commitment to providing an experience accessible for all throughout The Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei, we are delighted to have received the funding necessary to offer a full service, improving the visitor experience for everyone.

“Our CPT facilities are free to use even without entry to the garden, which is ideal for anyone on a long journey who might need to visit specialist facilities.”

Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for improving roads and highways at Northumberland County Council, said: “We were pleased to have been able to access this Government funding on The Alnwick Garden’s behalf, and this partnership enabled this fantastic facility to be created.

“We all know how important good toilets are for visitors and these Changing Places facilities will be so useful for those with additional needs.”

Welcoming over 315,000 visitors annually to The Alnwick Garden, Lilidorei and The Treehouse, The Alnwick Garden is a multi-award winning visitor attraction and part of The Alnwick Garden Trust.

Mr McAllister added: “This important investment hopefully brings us one step closer to all venues and attractions in England becoming fully accessible, and is just another reason why the North East is becoming one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations.”