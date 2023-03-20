Co-founder Eileen Ferguson is thrilled that local residents will now have the chance to see behind the doors of the £16m development ahead of its official opening on Saturday, March 25.

But she is determined that the work must continue to ensure the attraction goes on to create a legacy and long-term economic boost for Wooler, the wider Glendale area and the whole of Northumberland.

"We had a dream and the building part has come true which we’re delighted with,” said Eileen. “It really is a superb building which I’m sure will take people’s breath away when they step inside. There’s a real ‘wow’ factor.

Eileen Ferguson, Ad Gefrin co-founder. Picture: Sally Ann Norman

"The second part of the dream is building an attraction that brings international acclaim and creates a real legacy for this part of Northumberland and indeed the wider North East region."

The Ferguson family have been living and working in Northumberland for four generations and owned the prominent South Road site which had become increasingly derelict over the last 30 years.

“We always thought it had fantastic potential so we turned down various opportunities to sell it,” said Eileen, who with husband Alan, has invested heavily in the project.

“Now we hope this landmark development will really put Wooler on the map as a tourist destination.

"This part of north Northumberland has so many beautiful aspects but the majority of people from outside the region think of the county’s castles, beaches and Hadrian’s Wall.

“Wooler deserves the best but for generations hasn’t really had the investment or infrastructure.

"We’ve now created a year-round indoor visitor attraction that will bring people to this part of the county and encourage them to stay rather than drive straight through.

"We have a lovely Victorian high street in Wooler and our hope is that this will give it a real boost. There is a real buzz about the place and hopefully it will generate money for the shops and hospitality trade and encourage more people into the northern part of the national park. We think we have helped to create real hope for the future.”

The inspiration behind it all comes from the 7th Royal Summer Palace of the Anglo-Saxon Kings and Queens discovered at nearby Yeavering.

Discovered in the 1950s, this became one of the century’s most remarkable archaeological finds, revealing as it did a unique wooden grandstand and Great Hall as well as royal quarters.

The museum will offer visitors an immersive experience and displays of rare and never before seen Anglo-Saxon treasures from the British Museum and other collections,

“It’s incredible,” said Eileen. “We’ve got artefacts that have never been seen in public before.”

Ad Gefrin will also be home to the first Northumbrian English Single Malt Whisky, using barley and water from the Cheviot Hills. It is expected to mature from 2025 onwards.

"I’m sure the tasting room is going to prove very popular,” said Eileen. “It’s a magnificent space which looks out to the Wooler Water. We want our whisky to be known globally, just like the museum.

