Interpretation boards and interactive trails are planned as a way of introducing visitors to some of the people who would have lived and worked in the castle at the height of its influence.

Joe Savage, senior interpretation manager at English Heritage, said: “We are in the beginning stages of a project designed to transform the visitor experience at Warkworth Castle.

"As part of this we are planning a series of sculptures to be hidden around the site. Each will interpret a significant moment in the castle’s history.

A visualisation of a new model of Warkworth Castle in its medieval heyday. Image: Wignall & Moore

"They will be designed and created by specialist artisans using some exciting new variations on ancient sculpting techniques.

"Together they form part of a wider project to better tell the story of this beautiful property and encourage visitors to fully explore it.”

The project is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

The proposed sculptures have received planning approval from Northumberland County Council.

Planning officer Hannah Nilsson reported: “Given the scale and nature of the sculptures, they would not give rise to harm to the significance of Warkworth Castle which is a listed building.”