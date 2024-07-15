Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last week’s meeting of Berwick Rotary Club saw the presidency move from Jimmy Jamieson to Hazel Bettison for the coming 12 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hazel paid tribute to Jimmy’s leadership, listing his enormous contribution to every part of the club’s year – from being Santa at the Christmas Market and organising the skittles activity at the Spirit of Sport games to leading the club team at the fashion show in May.

Thanking Jimmy and Kathleen, who has been a strong supporter all year, Hazel presented a photo album recording Jimmy’s year in office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hazel is well-known for her service to the town, having been a councillor for 23 years and Mayor of Berwick twice, in the former Borough and again with the Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council.

The club leadership: Michael Gallico, Hazel Bettison, Jimmy Jamieson and club secretary Simon Landels.

A strong supporter of the RNLI too, Hazel’s plan for her year is to continue the Rotary Club’s support for mental health services, especially for young people.

Rotary has an ambitious plan for 2024/25 – including the fund-raising golf competition, the Christmas Market, Spirit of Sport games for the disabled, a Burns Night party, regular visiting speakers and new events for young people.

Hazel will be assisted by the new Vice President, Michael Gallico.

Anyone interested in learning more about Berwick Rotary Club and its activities should speak to a member or send an email to [email protected]