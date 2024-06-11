New portrait of Alnwick legend Harry Hotspur is unveiled
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stephen Hopper, now living in Wales, brought the life-size painting of Hotspur wearing the Percy heraldic tabard and suit of armour to Alnwick Castle, where it was unveiled by Mayor, Geoff Watson.
Stephen said: “I still feel a great connection with the town, despite not having lived here for many years. I was a pupil at St Mary’s (formerly St John’s) Primary School and remember working at the Hotspur Hotel in Bondgate Without and my uncle living in Hotspur Place.
“Creating a believable image of a figure from history presents a number of challenges. To represent his character in a painting involved months of research, liaising with the Alnwick Castle historical archivist and the meticulous study of engravings and depictions of previous Dukes of Northumberland.”
Henry Percy, born in 1364, was knighted at 13 and went to battle aged 14. His moniker ‘Hotspur’ was gained through his fiery character in battles against the Scots.
Cllr Watson, said: “Stephen is obviously very talented; the portrait is superb and a very fitting tribute to a local hero.
“I think the portrait captures Hotspur the man and reminds us he was a real person, Sir Henry Percy, and not just a historical character that passed from history into legend via Shakespeare’s Henry IV Part I, films and of course a certain football club.”
The portrait will be unveiled again on July 21 in Shrewsbury to commemorate the dead – Hotspur among them – at the Battle of Shrewsbury on its 621st anniversary.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.