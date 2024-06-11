Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A renowned artist has returned to the place of his birth to unveil a portrait of Alnwick’s famous forebear, Harry Hotspur.

Stephen Hopper, now living in Wales, brought the life-size painting of Hotspur wearing the Percy heraldic tabard and suit of armour to Alnwick Castle, where it was unveiled by Mayor, Geoff Watson.

Stephen said: “I still feel a great connection with the town, despite not having lived here for many years. I was a pupil at St Mary’s (formerly St John’s) Primary School and remember working at the Hotspur Hotel in Bondgate Without and my uncle living in Hotspur Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Creating a believable image of a figure from history presents a number of challenges. To represent his character in a painting involved months of research, liaising with the Alnwick Castle historical archivist and the meticulous study of engravings and depictions of previous Dukes of Northumberland.”

Stephen Hopper (left) and Mayor Geoff Watson with the Hotspur portrait. Picture: Jane Coltman

Henry Percy, born in 1364, was knighted at 13 and went to battle aged 14. His moniker ‘Hotspur’ was gained through his fiery character in battles against the Scots.

Cllr Watson, said: “Stephen is obviously very talented; the portrait is superb and a very fitting tribute to a local hero.

“I think the portrait captures Hotspur the man and reminds us he was a real person, Sir Henry Percy, and not just a historical character that passed from history into legend via Shakespeare’s Henry IV Part I, films and of course a certain football club.”