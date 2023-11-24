Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pavilion – Morpeth’s Festive Tipi is nestled amongst the picturesque scenery at Carlisle Park, where it will be located from now until the end of December.

It is dog friendly and the attractions include festive drinks from the bar and food vans. Christmas parties (group booking) and a Santa’s Grotto are available on certain days and times.

The tipi is open to the public Thursday to Sunday and people are welcome from lunchtime onwards, with food available from 3pm and live music starting at about 6.30pm. Closing time is 10pm.

Inside the tipi during its test night on Thursday. Picture by Anne Hopper.

Richard Pike, one of the Eshott Airfield team who have brought their tipi to Morpeth to provide the new festive attraction, said things progressed quickly from an initial suggestion by business partner Sam Woodgate to see if it could be used somewhere during the winter period.

He added: “We asked around and as it happened, Morpeth Town Council was already looking to do something interesting with the space near its Pavilion Café for the festive period, so it all fell into place nicely.

“We have wood fired pizzas and other local food traders will have stints here as well. We will also be featuring talented musicians from the local area.

“Pavilion – Morpeth’s Festive Tipi is an exciting addition to the town. It is a place where people can sit together and enjoy the Christmas vibe with the decorations in the tipi and mulled wine, although there are non-alcoholic drinks as well and mulled apple juice for children.”